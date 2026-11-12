This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1723d day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,150 personnel. Also neutralized were three tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, eight ground robotic complexes, 1,013 unmanned aerial vehicles, 312 units of automotive equipment, and five units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 167 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 84 airstrikes, during which it dropped 238 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 7,137 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,371 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, nine of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among others, the following settlements came under enemy shelling: Rozhkovychi, Havrylova Sloboda, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vilna Sloboda, Sukhodil, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Simeikyne, Baranivka, Hirky, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Malushyne, Yastrubyne, Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Sadky, Maryine, Myropillia, Zapsillia, Dihtiarne, Neskuchne in Sumy region. The settlement of Khotin came under an airstrike.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one enemy UAV control point.

The Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

8:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out two airstrikes, using four KABs, and conducted 147 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, six of which were with MLRS.

The Southern-Slobozhansky Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled two russian attacks in the area of Starytsia and in the direction of the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

Attempts to wedge into our defense were repelled on the Lyman direction,

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted five attacks near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Zelena Dolyna, and in the direction of Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian troops carried out one attack in the area of Mykolaivka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

8:00 AM: 14 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, and in the direction of the settlements of Mykolaipillia and Kucheriv Yar.

The Pokrovsk Direction

8:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out six attacks . The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Vodyanske, Bilytske, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Serhiivka.

The Huliaipole Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times. They tried to advance near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, and in the direction of the settlement of Rivne.

The Kupiansk Direction

8:00 AM: no offensive actions from the russian occupation forces reported.

The Kramatorsk Direction

8:00 AM: no russian assault operation reported.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

8:00 AM: there were no attacks.

The Orikhiv Direction

8:00 AM: no signs of offensive actions took place.

The Prydniprovske Direction

8:00 AM: the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

8:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,150 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/at1ysXi9kE — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 12, 2026

EMPR

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