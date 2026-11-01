Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 1, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1712th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The operational update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy, put up effective resistance on all sectors of the front, and inflict tangible losses on the occupiers.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,100 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, nine ground robotic complexes, 944 unmanned aerial vehicles, 259 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 264 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy aviation carried out 74 airstrikes, including dropping 230 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,505 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,533 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

On Sumy region, the following settlements came under artillery shelling: Mala Korchakivka, Zapsillia, Yunakivka, Pysarivka, Korchakivka, Mala Sich, Katerynivka, Pavlivka, Khotin, and Vodolahy. In addition, areas of the settlements of Kiyanitsia, Ivolzhanske, and Pysarivka in Sumy region came under airstrikes.

The Northern Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders attacked seven times in the areas of Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Ulanove, and Korchakivka.

The Southern Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled 13 russian attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Ternova, Starytsia, Radkivka, as well as in the directions of Zakharivka and Volokhivske.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Ten russian occupiers attempts to advance were stopped in the areas of Kopanky, Chervonyi Stav, Shyikivka, Lyman, Zarichne, and Donetske.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders carried out four attacks in the areas of Ozerne, Yampil, and Pyskunivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian warriors repelled two russian attacks in the areas of Tykhonivka and Malynivka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 17 attacks were recorded. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, and Mykolaipillia.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: the highest number of assault operations was recorded on this direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 55 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also conducted assaults in the directions of Sofiivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopillia, Virivka, Myrne, Vasylivka, Novopidhorodne, Novomykolaivka, and Biliakivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: our warriors repelled one enemy attack in the area of Ternove.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: nine russian attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yehorivka.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Pavlivka.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: no active enemy actions were recorded.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: the situation has not undergone significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,100 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yQZRrPcca1 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 1, 2026

EMPR

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