Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 2, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1713th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,500 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), one air-defense asset, nine ground robotic complexes, 936 unmanned aerial vehicles, 371 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 205 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 71 air strikes and dropped 235 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In addition, the invaders employed 6,578 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,256 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 26 involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Ryzhivka, Pavlivka, Korenok, Pysarivka, Neskuchne, Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Katerynivka, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Bezsalivka, Maryine, Vodolahy, Stepne, Ulanove, Iskryskivshchyna, Nova Sich, Korchakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka, Vyshenky, Bilokopytove, Yunakivka, and Oleksiivka in Sumy Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Vakalivshchyna, and Ivolzhanske.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an enemy artillery system and a UAV control point.

The Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

08:00 AM: The aggressor conducted one assault action yesterday. The enemy also carried out two air strikes (using six KABs) and conducted 118 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements.

The Southern Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks towards the settlements of Ternova, Karaichne, Zakharivka, and Kolodiazne, and in the areas of Ustynivka and Okhrimivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The occupiers conducted three assault actions, attacking towards Radkivka and Kupiansk.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into our defense were repelled. The occupiers conducted ten attacks towards Stepove, Zelena Dolyna, and in the area of Zarichne.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out three attacks towards the settlements of Mykolaivka and Orihuvatka, and in the area of Yurkivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The occupiers conducted no assault actions.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 20 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of Kostiantynivka and towards the settlements of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Mykolaipillia, Osykove, Raiske, Pavlivka, and Novopavlivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out 31 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Svitle, Vodyanske, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and Udachne, and towards Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted no assault actions.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders seven times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Yehorivka, Kopani, Hirke, and Nove Zaporizhzhia, and near Dobropillia.

The Orikhiv Direction

The occupiers conducted an attack towards the settlement of Lukianivske.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out no assault actions.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 2,500 ‼️soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h. Another record!

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3yW2taKKj — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 2, 2026

EMPR

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