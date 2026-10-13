Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 13, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,693rd day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In total, 203 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 203 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 airstrikes, dropping 301 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,516 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,619 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 31 involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy shelling, in particular, affected the settlements of Pavlivka, Vilna Sloboda, Vasylivske, Zarichchia, Korenok, Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Sopych, Ulanove, Rohizne, Mala Rybytsia, Potapivka, and Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy Oblast, as well as Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of enemy manpower and a UAV control point.

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out 49 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements over the past day.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled 20 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zybyno, as well as toward Zakharivka, Varvarivka, Radkivka, and Doroshivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct assault operations.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Kolodazi and Lyman.

Sloviansk and Kramatorsk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian forces did not conduct assault operations.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: 15 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, and Dovha Balka, as well as toward Mykolaipillia.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: russian troops carried out twenty-nine attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Hruzke, Toretske, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Svitle, Myrne, and Serhiivka, as well as in the area of Molodetske.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked once toward Ternove.

Huliaipole Prydniprovskyi Directions

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attempted to advance 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Rizdvianka and Ternove, as well as toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, and Prydorozhnie.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,390 personnel. Also neutralized were two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense asset, 15 ground robotic complexes, 1,889 unmanned aerial vehicles, 362 units of automotive equipment, and five units of special equipment of the enemy.

EMPR

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