This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

The 1711th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine has begun.

The operational update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, over the past day, the losses of the russian invaders amounted to 1,670 personnel. Also neutralized were three combat armored vehicles, 19 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, six ground robotic systems, 1,663 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 206 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Over the past day, 173 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out three missile strikes and 75 air strikes, during which it dropped 255 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,189 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,104 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 15 involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In particular, enemy shelling struck the settlements of Havrylova Sloboda, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Sopych, Korenok, Ulanove, Brusky, Shalyhyne, Vovnivka, Kozache, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Topolia, Malushyne, Mala Korchakivka, Yastrubyne, Rohizne, Kindrativka, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Korovne, Luzhky, Kharapivshchyna, Velyka Rybytsia, Myropillia, and Neskuchne in Sumy Oblast; and Khrinivka, Huta-Studenetska, Berezovyi Hai, Kostobobriv, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Sinne, Osoivka, and Marchenky.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one enemy command post and three enemy UAV command posts.

The Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: over the past day the russian aggressor carried out three assault actions. The enemy also carried out four air strikes using 10 guided aerial bombs and conducted 169 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

The Southern-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled nine russian attacks toward the settlements of Ternova, Mala Vovcha, and Radkivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Sheviakivka, and Putnykove.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupeirs made no attempts to improve its position.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled, the russian occupiers conducted nine attacks toward Druzheliubivka and in the areas of Nadiia, Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman, and Dibrova.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out two attacks toward the settlement of Pyskunivka.

The Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 20 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, and Vilne, and toward Mykolaipillia and Zolote Kolodiaz.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out fourteen attacks. The russian occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopillia, Dobropillia, and Molodetske, and toward Serhiivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops conducted no assault actions.

The Hulyaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Kosivtseve, and near Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Bilohiria.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted three attacks near Mala Tokmachka.

The Prydniprovsky Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers carried out no assault actions.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,670 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLppW0nwkX — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 31, 2026

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