In response to the humanitarian needs caused by the war, the Vatican has delivered dozens of generators and thousands of packages of medicines to Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV provided Ukraine with 80 electric generators and a large batch of medicines to support the population suffering from the consequences of the war, freezing temperatures, and the destruction of energy infrastructure.

According to the report, in this way, the Pontiff responded to appeals from bishops from various countries around the world, who called for support for Ukraine amid the humanitarian crisis caused by the war and systematic attacks on energy facilities.

The shipments sent from the Hagia Sophia Cathedral in Rome have already been delivered to Kyiv and Fastiv – cities that suffered significant damage from recent shelling.

In addition to generators, Ukraine received thousands of packages of medicines, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and melatonin, which is in high demand due to sleep problems caused by constant stress and air raid alerts.

The Dicastery for the Service of Charity also announced the preparation of a new humanitarian shipment, which will include antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and antihypertensive drugs, as well as food products. The distribution of aid in Ukraine is carried out through a network of parishes from various dioceses and eparchies.

