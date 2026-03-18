13 Million Ukrainians to Receive 1500 Hryvnias From the State in April: Who Qualifies and What to Know

The government is launching a targeted support program for pensioners and socially vulnerable groups. Under this initiative, nearly 13 million Ukrainians will receive a one-time payment of 1,500 hryvnias.

According to 24 Kanal, this was announced by Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Who will be able to receive financial support from the state?

The government’s financial aid of 1,500 hryvnias is intended for 13 million Ukrainians, specifically:

pensioners,

people with disabilities,

low-income families,

recipients of basic social assistance,

internally displaced persons among aid recipients,

large families,

single mothers.

The Prime Minister noted that payments will be made automatically — the funds will be sent through the same mechanism citizens already receive pensions and social assistance from the state, either to bank accounts or via Ukrposhta.

No additional applications or requests are required.

What other programs has the Cabinet approved?

From March 20, Ukrainians will receive cashback from the state for fuel purchased at gas stations. The government set cashback rates at 15% for diesel, 10% for gasoline, and 5% for autogas. This initiative is expected to save between 2 and 11 hryvnias per liter of fuel. The maximum cashback per month is up to 1,000 hryvnias per person.

From March 23, over-the-counter medicines will begin to be sold at gas stations. The government has already issued 15 licenses for sales, with 43 more applications under review.