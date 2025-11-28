Amid sweeping investigations into high-level corruption, President Zelenskyy faces urgent calls to dismiss his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, as public trust hangs by a thread.

Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak released the following statement:

“Mr. President, you must IMMEDIATELY dismiss your Head of the Presidential Office, Yermak!

After the full scale of corruption and cynical embezzlement in the energy and defense sectors, you simply have no right to delay this decision any longer.

You do not need to wait:

▪️ Until Ukrainians force this decision,

▪️ Until Yermak receives a formal notice of suspicion,

▪️ Until the court assigns fair punishment.

You simply need to pick up a pen right now and sign one order — to dismiss the person who bears full responsibility for the fact that Mindich’s group has been looting the country for years. While someone was building mansions with that money. And not only in Kozyn, right?

Any attempt to water down this decision, delay it, appoint Yermak to yet another negotiation group, or move him to a different position — will be a direct blow to the tiny fragment of public trust that still remains. Including trust in you.

Make the one correct decision — the one that is already several years overdue.

Yermak must go. Immediately, and forever, from Ukrainian public administration.”

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak added that Andriy Yermak likely knew what was coming, as in recent days he personally sent messages to foreign journalists warning that provocations were being prepared against him in order to prevent him from flying to the United States.

He also noted that, according to his sources, in connection with the NABU/SAPO searches of the Head of the Presidential Office, a joint statement is being prepared by the President’s faction “Servant of the People” and the government of Yuliia Svyrydenko.

EMPR

Tags: