Cyprus President Arrives in Kyiv for High-Level Talks With Zelenskyy

Cyprus President Christodoulides met Zelenskyy in Kyiv, discussing Cyprus’s 2026 EU Council presidency, Ukraine’s European integration, peace efforts, and proposals to support Ukraine, including informal EU meetings.

On December 4, the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, arrived in Kyiv. He met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The main topic of their talks was Cyprus’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union and support for Ukraine’s European integration.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing the press service of the Government of Cyprus.

During the meeting in Kyiv, the leaders discussed the priorities of Cyprus’s EU Council presidency, which will begin in the first half of 2026. The presidents also discussed peace efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Our peoples, unfortunately, are familiar with the tragic consequences of invasion and occupation, with doubts about freedom and territorial integrity,” Christodoulides wrote on X.

Christodoulides added that during Nicosia’s EU Council presidency in 2026, enlargement will be a key priority, and Ukraine’s path to the European family will be one of the main agenda items.

According to Knews, the Cypriot delegation has prepared a number of proposals to support Ukraine during its EU presidency, including the possibility of holding an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv.

Among the proposals that Christodoulides will present to Zelenskyy are:

Holding an informal Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv during Cyprus’s presidency;

Holding separate meetings of the EU working group in Ukraine;

Raising the issue of abducted Ukrainian children;