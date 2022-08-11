Dmitry Medvedev on behalf of Putin arrived in occupied Luhansk

Dmitry Medvedev on behalf of Vladymir Putin’s order arrived to Luhansk and meet with the leader of the unrecognized so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” Denys Pushylin.

On August 11, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytriy Medvedev, who has recently become notorious for his threats against Ukraine, arrived in occupied Luhansk. Medvedev himself wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Focus reports.

According to the Russian politician, on behalf of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, he held a meeting dedicated to the priority measures to ensure the security of the fake republics “DPR” and “LPR”.

By the way, the head of the neighboring unrecognized DPR, Denys Pushylin, also arrived in Luhansk to meet with Putin’s confidant. He together with his “colleague” Leonid Pasichnyk were present during the conversation with Medvedev.

In addition to them, the meeting in Luhansk was also attended by Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation Serhiy Kiriyenko, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Head of the Ministry of Construction Irek Faizullin, Director of the FSB Oleksandr Bortnikov and Head of the Investigative Committee Oleksandr Bastrykin.

They discussed the legal grounds for the de facto annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and their inclusion in the Russian Federation.

In addition, Bastrykin reported on the course of falsified cases against the Ukrainian military. Medvedev called it “a report on the progress of the investigation of crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists.”

It should be reminded that earlier Dmytriy Medvedev made a provocative statement that Ukraine could disappear from the world map. The ex-president of the Russian Federation also called US President Joe Biden a “strange old man with dementia” who loves another country much more than his own, and the EU leadership the “town crazies who have lost touch with reality.”

To remind, Medvedev threatened to use nuclear weapons for Crimea if the Ukrainian military decided to attack Russian bases on the peninsula. The ex-president of the Russian Federation also said that the European Union was swindled by Washington and London.

