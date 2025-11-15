Galushchenko Ally Implicated in Mindich Case Poised to Lead Strategic State Enterprise

Oksana Kryvenko, linked to Minister Galushchenko and the “Rotterdam+” case, was almost appointed CEO of Ukraine’s GTS Operator despite past corruption allegations and appearing in the Mindich case.

Oksana Kryvenko, a figure in the “Rotterdam+” case and an associate of Minister Galushchenko, was almost appointed as the CEO of Ukraine’s largest gas transportation company.

According to EP, Kryvenko’s appointment as CEO of the Gas Transmission System Operator (GTS Operator) was supposed to take place by the end of this week.

From the start, this selection process was called a sham, as the winner was known to everyone in advance. That winner is Kryvenko, whom Galushchenko pushed for the position.

The GTS Operator is a strategic enterprise responsible for transporting gas to consumers across Ukraine.

Kryvenko was one of the defendants in the Rotterdam+ case. She was accused of official negligence during her tenure as head of NCREPU, which allegedly caused severe consequences.

According to the prosecution, the losses resulting from the implementation of this scheme amounted to nearly 50 billion UAH.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) closed the case against Kryvenko, not because her innocence was proven, but due to the statute of limitations for holding her accountable.

Additionally, Kryvenko’s name appears in the so-called “Mindich tapes.” In particular, during the decision on preventive measures for one of the suspects, the prosecutor read a fragment of a conversation: “Next, the discussion concerns where Galushchenko sees the person with the surname Kryvenko.”

Nevertheless, the company’s Supervisory Board decided that Kryvenko is the best candidate to head the strategic enterprise.

According to EP sources, Kryvenko was supposed to be approved already, but due to two independent Supervisory Board members being abroad, this has not yet been possible.

Currently, Kryvenko works at the GTS Operator, where she leads the regulatory department.

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to suspend the competition for the position of head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator) due to an ongoing Mindich case NABU investigation.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced the decision.

She noted that the suspension follows the publication of investigative materials by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding possible abuses at Energoatom, in which one of the finalists of the competition, Oksana Kryvenko, is mentioned.

“Under such circumstances, continuing the competitive selection process is incompatible with the principles of transparency, integrity, and trust in the procedure. The competition will resume after an additional integrity check of its participants,” Svyrydenko stated.

EMPR

Tags: