Making Ukraine front lines wider, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained how Ukraine would benefit from Russia’s status as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. That must be done as soon as possible because it will further isolate Russia from the civilized world and will strengthen the sanctions.

It was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

“Terrorism is the second name of modern Russia; therefore, recognizing it as a state sponsor of terrorism will only be a legal recording of reality. In practice, this will mean the introduction of additional sanctions both from the US and other countries, and even deeper international isolation of the Russian regime and the complete destruction of the remnants of Russia’s reputation for many decades,” Kuleba explains.

The minister draws attention to the fact that the last point is perhaps the most important because Russia has used the very concept of fighting terrorism for the most sophisticated manipulations for many years.

“It was the “joint fight against terrorism” that justified the need for cooperation with Russia for many years. Russia used this pretext to whiten its reputation in the European Union after it attacked Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014, and restored contacts with the United States and other countries,” Kuleba emphasizes.

He also pointed out that Russia peddled the myth of its supposed “constructive role” in countering terrorism to justify its own wars, starting with Chechnia and ending with Syria, but either was just or justified.

“Adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism will destroy this myth forever. Russia is a source of terrorism, not a fighter against it,” the minister concluded.

Recall that the US Senate recently unanimously approved a resolution calling on Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. So, if the appropriate decision is made, the Russian Federation can officially become the fifth on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

At the same time, as the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said, if this step is not taken by the US State Department, Congress will take it.

