Kyiv responds firmly to the recent Witkoff/Demitrov leak, emphasizing Ukraine’s “red lines” in peace negotiations. The country will not recognize Russian-occupied territories or make constitutional changes as part of any agreement.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bevz, stated that Ukraine will not recognize Russia’s occupation of any territories and will not agree to any constitutional changes as part of a potential peace agreement.

“We have made it clear that Ukraine will not accept any recognition, and Ukraine will not make any changes to the Constitution,” Bevz emphasized.

Ukraine has set clear boundaries in potential peace negotiations following the leak involving Witkoff and Demitrov. Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Oleksandr Bevz, emphasized that Ukraine will not recognize any Russian occupation of its territories and will not agree to constitutional changes as part of a peace deal.

The leak has raised concerns about possible concessions being discussed behind closed doors, but Ukraine’s leadership is signaling that its sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. Analysts suggest that this stance sets the stage for any future negotiations, ensuring that Ukraine retains leverage while maintaining its core demands.

This position comes as international attention increasingly focuses on efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomacy. Ukraine’s “red lines” make it clear to both domestic and international audiences that while Kyiv is open to talks, it will not compromise on key principles, including territorial sovereignty and constitutional independence.

EMPR