NABU and SAPO: Draft Law 12414 “Effectively Destroy Our Independence”
NABU and SAPO: Draft Law 12414 “Effectively Destroy Our Independence”

Today, Ukraine’s Parliament is set to consider Draft Law No. 12414 in its second reading, now with last-minute amendments that, according to official statements by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), would effectively eliminate their independence and subordinate their work to the Prosecutor General.

The key amendments would allow the Prosecutor General to:

  • Access any NABU case, or grant such access to any other prosecutor;
  • Issue binding written orders to NABU detectives and, if disobeyed, change jurisdiction by transferring the case to another law enforcement agency;
  • Close investigations upon the request of the defense;
  • Unilaterally resolve jurisdictional disputes;
  • Personally sign notices of suspicion against top officials;
  • Remove the SAP head from investigative teams, with the Prosecutor General becoming the sole authority in such decisions.

NABU warns that these changes would render the SAP director a purely symbolic figure and reduce NABU to a subordinate unit of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure, built since 2015, would be dismantled,” NABU and SAP stated.


“We urge lawmakers to refrain from supporting legislation that would destroy the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption system.”

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?