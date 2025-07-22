NABU and SAPO: Draft Law 12414 “Effectively Destroy Our Independence”

Today, Ukraine’s Parliament is set to consider Draft Law No. 12414 in its second reading, now with last-minute amendments that, according to official statements by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), would effectively eliminate their independence and subordinate their work to the Prosecutor General.

The key amendments would allow the Prosecutor General to:

Access any NABU case, or grant such access to any other prosecutor;

Issue binding written orders to NABU detectives and, if disobeyed, change jurisdiction by transferring the case to another law enforcement agency;

Close investigations upon the request of the defense;

Unilaterally resolve jurisdictional disputes;

Personally sign notices of suspicion against top officials;

Remove the SAP head from investigative teams, with the Prosecutor General becoming the sole authority in such decisions.

NABU warns that these changes would render the SAP director a purely symbolic figure and reduce NABU to a subordinate unit of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure, built since 2015, would be dismantled,” NABU and SAP stated.



“We urge lawmakers to refrain from supporting legislation that would destroy the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption system.”

