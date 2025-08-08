NABU and SAPO urge SBU to disclose evidence of alleged detectives’ state treason

The heads of NABU and SAPO report attempts to replace their leadership. NABU Director Kryvonos stated that detectives are facing pressure and threats.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have called on the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to release materials concerning two detectives suspected of state treason.

This is reported by Meta.ua.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that his agency would request additional materials from the SBU. He noted that, to avoid delays in appeals and to ensure transparency, the SBU should publish all available evidence. Otherwise, according to Kryvonos, it is necessary to move to a “civilized format of investigation” and release the suspects from custody.

SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko supported this position. He believes that making the materials public is the best way to convince the NABU and SAPO teams that there are grounds for the suspicions. At present, employees of the anti-corruption bodies perceive these actions as SBU retaliation for investigations.

Klymenko also noted that the materials that have already appeared in the media are not sufficient grounds for keeping the individuals in custody.

The heads of NABU and SAPO suggest that the next stage of pressure on the anti-corruption agencies may be an attempt to replace their leadership.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said that he had received relevant information. According to him, there may be an attack on the heads of the agencies in order to “come up with something, gather a critical mass,” and begin a “reset” of NABU and SAPO.

Kryvonos stressed that the leadership of the anti-corruption bodies is constantly under pressure, ranging from legislative initiatives to veiled threats. He noted that a new media campaign has already begun, which, like the previous one, is aimed against the Bureau and SAPO, but now directly targets their leaders. There are also attempts to reinstate dismissed employees through court decisions.

“The authors are the same as in the communication campaign against the Bureau and SAPO. The same authors, the same clients. We know all of this. And now they know that we know,” he said.

SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko confirmed this information, noting that after the failed attack through legislation, “the next step is to replace the leaders, to put in simply dependent leaders.” According to him, the first steps in this direction are already visible.

NABU detectives investigating high-level corruption cases understand that they may face pressure and unfounded criminal prosecution.

Semen Kryvonos said that on August 7, during a search at the home of a law enforcement officer suspected of corruption, the officer directly threatened the detectives with “payback.” According to the NABU director, these threats were recorded and will be handed over to the leadership of the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Kryvonos also noted that the main challenge for the agency is to preserve the team and convince the detectives that they must keep moving forward.

For his part, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Oleksandr Klymenko, added that he has information about the lack of evidence in the cases against the two detectives suspected of state treason. According to him, the SBU is trying to link these individuals to NABU by forcing them to give false testimony. Klymenko expressed concern that under pressure and threats, one of the detectives might “give in and agree to provide such statements.”

In response, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reacted to the statements made by the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The SBU stated that it has provided the NABU director with certain materials confirming the validity of the suspicions announced against the two detectives.

On the provision of evidence and the secrecy of the investigation

The SBU reported that on August 7, investigators gave NABU Director Semen Kryvonos specific information and materials. At the same time, the SBU emphasized that, according to the law, materials of the pre-trial investigation are confidential, so it is their duty not to disclose any information beyond the limits set by law. All evidence subject to disclosure was publicly announced by the SBU as early as July 21, including audio recordings of the suspects’ conversations. The full set of evidence will be provided exclusively to the court.

On pressure and Russian influence

The SBU denies claims of “pressure on individuals” to testify about Russian influence on NABU. The Service reminded that recordings of conversations provide evidence of the influence of MP Fedor Khrystenko from the banned pro-Russian party OPZZh. During searches at Khrystenko’s premises, materials related to covert investigative actions and questionnaires of NABU detectives were found. Any statements by the MP about threats to his safety are considered by the SBU as attempts to evade criminal responsibility.

Regarding the activities of the detained detective

The SBU denies reports that NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov was detained for documenting a well-known Ukrainian businessman. The investigation established that the suspect had contacts with representatives of Russia and acted as an intermediary in selling his father’s industrial hemp to Dagestan. Magamedrasulov has been charged under Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. His father, a Russian citizen, has also been charged and placed under preventive detention.

The SBU concludes that the spread of manipulative statements is an attempt to exert public pressure on the judiciary.

EMPR

Tags: