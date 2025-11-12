NABU detectives meet new FBI agent in Mindich-Halushchenko case

NABU detectives met a new FBI officer in Kyiv as part of ongoing cooperation under an interagency memorandum, focusing on the high-profile Mindich-Halushchenko corruption case.

As ZN.UA has learned, a scheduled rotation of the American representative recently took place (such changes occur every four to six months), and a new FBI officer arrived in Kyiv.

One of his first working meetings with the detectives was specifically on the Mindich case.

The FBI representative constantly works at NABU under an interagency memorandum signed during the Bureau’s establishment.

He has his own office in the NABU building and communicates daily with detectives, staying informed about all investigations, especially high-level corruption cases.

The cooperation memorandum is updated every two years.

After Donald Trump’s administration took office, there was a short technical pause, but following NABU Director Semen Kryvonos’s visit to the U.S. and his meeting with the FBI Deputy Director, the document was re-signed.

Under this memorandum, NABU and the FBI maintain continuous operational interaction in cases involving high-level corruption.

Such coordination is a technical procedure stipulated by interagency agreements.