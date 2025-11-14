NABU Director Krivonos Says He Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny Yermak’s Involvement in the Mindich Case

During the live broadcast of the program UP.Chat, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos was asked whether the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, or the person referred to in the case files as the “Head of the PO,” appears in the Mindich case investigation.

Kryvonos replied that, at this stage, he cannot confirm nor deny the possible involvement of such individuals in the case.

Krivonos emphasized that businessman Timur Mindich currently holds the status of a co-organizer of a criminal organization, but the investigation is still actively tracing the flow of money through a so-called “back-office.”

According to Krivonos, around $100 million has been tracked through the back-office—funds that may have been laundered via both domestic and foreign banks, including through crypto transactions.

He also noted that NABU is entering a financial investigation phase and will seek international cooperation as well as help from Ukraine’s Financial Monitoring Service to trace suspicious transactions.

An interesting detail from the Hight Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruling regarding the suspects in the Mindich case was reveals by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The individuals placed under preventive measures are obligated to refrain from communicating with the following people (only surnames are listed in the court order):

▪️ Myroniuk,

▪️ Smilianets,

▪️ Kotin,

▪️ Overchenko A.O.,

▪️ Overchenko D.O.,

▪️ Kolisnyk,

▪️ Kuzmenko,

▪️ Lukashevych,

▪️ Pushkar,

▪️ Melnychuk,

▪️ Tsukerman,

▪️ Mindich,

▪️ Umerov,

▪️ Halushchenko,

▪️ Ustymenko,

▪️ Zorina,

▪️ Fursenko,

▪️ Hushchesov,

▪️ Syniuk,

▪️ Koval,

▪️ Panchenko,

▪️ Fedorenko,

▪️ Jakub Hartmut,

▪️ Khmelov,

▪️ Tsybulskyi,

▪️ Hetman.

Among them are several current and former officials, so things will likely get even more interesting.

