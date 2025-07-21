NABU Responds to SBU Allegations of Russian Agent in Its Ranks: No Evidence of Treason Found

Regarding the SBU’s allegations of possible cooperation between a NABU employee and a representative of Russian intelligence services.

In August 2023, NABU received information from the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) regarding potential risks associated with one of the Bureau’s employees. The report stated that during this individual’s service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (from 2012 to 2015 — prior to joining NABU), they had sent information about Ukrainian citizens via email to an employee of the State Security Administration.

The materials indicated that the mentioned State Security Administration representative had previously held positions in the SBU until 2012, and from 2012 to 2014 led a unit within the presidential security service under the State Security Administration. According to the SBU, after the annexation of Crimea, this person sided with the aggressor state and, since 2020, has been working for the Federal Protective Service of the Russian Federation.

The National Bureau immediately began clarifying the circumstances. As part of the ongoing cooperation between NABU and the SBU, an additional review was organized with the involvement of designated NABU employees and a senior official from one of the SBU’s departments.

NABU’s principled position is to uncover all circumstances, regardless of the employee’s rank or length of service.

During the joint investigation, no evidence or testimony was found indicating that the NABU employee was aware of the State Security Administration representative’s connections with Russian intelligence services. This was also confirmed by an SBU representative during in-person meetings.

Moreover, NABU initiated questioning of the employee to decide on his further service or possible disciplinary action. However, the SBU strongly recommended refraining from any actions that might interfere with their ongoing operational work concerning other connections of the former State Security Administration employee. The SBU also noted that the mentioned connections do not involve the NABU employee, and no contacts between them have been recorded.

In August 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) verbally informed that during the investigation of a state treason case involving the aforementioned former employee of the State Security Administration, no involvement of the NABU employee was established. There is no evidence of participation in anti-state activities.

Since then, NABU has repeatedly requested the SBU to provide official documentary confirmation of the investigation results in order to make an informed decision regarding possible responsibility or further service.

As of today, the Bureau has not received any official response. The only public mention of this episode appeared in an SBU social media post on July 21, 2025.

