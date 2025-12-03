Pavlo Palisa Likely to Lead Ukraine’s Presidential Office

The main contender to replace Andriy Yermak as Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office is his deputy Pavlo Palisa, praised for productivity and strong US relations.

The candidacy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces colonel is supported, among other things, by his good relations with the Americans. This was reported by LB.ua.

The Ukrinform agency, citing its own source, claims that the main contender for the position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine following Andriy Yermak’s resignation is his deputy, Pavlo Palisa.

The colonel’s productivity during his work in the Office, as well as his good relations with the American side, speak in his favor, which could play an important role during negotiations on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold consultations with candidates for the role of Head of the Office, after which he will make a final decision.