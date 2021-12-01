Home Politics Poland and Lithuania presidents will arrive in Ukraine to participate in the Lublin Triangle summit

On December 20, 2021 the Presidents of Poland and Lithuania will arrive in Ukraine to participate in the Lublin Triangle summit with the president Volodymyr Zelensky.



This was reported by the European Pravda with reference to the office of the President of Poland.

“Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nauseda and Volodymyr Zelensky will meet in Ukraine on December 20 as part of the Lublin Triangle summit to discuss the security situation in our region,” said Jakub Kumokh, the head of Duda’s international policy bureau.

Gitanas Nauseda also spoke about the expected visit earlier, without giving dates.

Later, Volodymyr Zelensky published the announcement of the meeting.

The Lublin Triangle is a platform for trilateral cooperation between the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland and Ukraine, aimed at deepening regional cooperation in the security, economic, social and humanitarian spheres.

