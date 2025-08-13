President on Russia’s breakthrough near Dobropillia: An information backdrop ahead of the Trump–Putin meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia’s breakthrough near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction aims to create an information backdrop ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15.

Source: Zelenskyy's statement at a press meeting on August 12, reports Suspilne.

Direct quote: “Groups of Russians, without equipment, advanced about 10 km at several points. Some have already been found, partially destroyed, partially captured. We will also find and eliminate the others soon.

The purpose of this advance is clear to us: by August 15 (the date of the Trump–Putin meeting – ed.) to create a certain information backdrop, especially in the American space, showing that Russia is advancing while Ukraine is losing territory.”

Details: According to the president, the Russian army is preparing for an offensive operation on three fronts.

Direct quote: “They are preparing for an offensive operation, as we believe, on three fronts. The main directions are Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka (Dnipropetrovsk region – ed.). We believe that an additional 15,000 personnel will be sent to Zaporizhzhia, about 7,000 to Pokrovsk, and up to 5,000 more to Novopavlivka. We believe they will do everything to prepare for offensive actions after the 15th.”

Background:

The analytical center DeepState reported on August 11 that Russian forces have intensified their advance toward Dobropillia in recent days, particularly trying to secure positions near the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway. Maps also showed this advance in the form of two “wedges” near Dobropillia.

The Operational Command “Dnipro” added that in this direction, the enemy is infiltrating small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions, and “while the infiltration of such groups requires the engagement of reserves to eliminate them, it does not constitute ‘territorial control.’”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the evening of August 11 that additional forces were deployed in the Dobropillia direction to eliminate Russian sabotage groups that have penetrated beyond the defense line.

Ukrainska Pravda