President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska have arrived in Ireland on an official visit.

This was reported on social media X by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, according to Ukrinform.

“I am honored to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to Ireland,” he wrote.

Martin emphasized that support for the Ukrainian people, who are defending their freedom and democracy, remains steadfast.

Local newspaper The Irish Times adds that the plane carrying Zelenskyy and his wife landed at Dublin Airport late in the evening, around 11 p.m. local time.

It is noted that the President of Ukraine has scheduled meetings at the highest level in Ireland, as well as a speech in parliament, participation in the opening ceremony of the Irish-Ukrainian Economic Forum, and a meeting with the Ukrainian community.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, December 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first official visit to Ireland.

