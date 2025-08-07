“Progress must continue”: EU enlargement chief backs Ukraine’s new Economic Security Bureau head
“Progress must continue”: EU enlargement chief backs Ukraine’s new Economic Security Bureau head

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyy as head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (BEB) an “important reform” and welcomed the outcome of the competitive selection process.

It was reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing Kos’s post on social media platform X.

As the Commissioner noted, the appointment of the BEB head is a key reform actively supported by the EU.

“The EU supports this step on the path toward strengthening institutions and EU membership. Progress must continue,” she emphasized.

Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko announced Tsyvinskyy’s appointment as head of the BEB.

Tsyvinskyy’s appointment had been blocked for some time, allegedly due to concerns raised by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) over his father’s Russian citizenship. Tsyvinskyy himself stated that he had received no official communication on the matter, and the selection committee had resubmitted his candidacy to the government.

Amid concerns about the independence of NABU and SAPO, European Pravda reports that several EU sources began questioning other reform-related actions, including the finalization of the BEB appointment process.

In July, despite expected positive decisions from the European Union, Kyiv began a crackdown on reforms.

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

Latest news

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?