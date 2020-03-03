Prosecutor General Office and NABU have come under pressure

In recent weeks, the Office of the Prosecutor General and NABU have come under pressure simultaneously.









Politically motivated attempts to dismiss the Prosecutor General and the Director of the NABU to please the oligarch are inadmissible, thinks Ukrainian activists from various NGOs.

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada registered an illegal resolution on the dismissal of Artem Sytnyk from the post of NABU Director. Key experts, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine the National Anti-Corruption Agency confirm that the resolution is not compliant with the law.

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada renewed the collection of signatures for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka. The deputies expressed distrust to him. Attempts to dismiss the Prosecutor General, who has begun a real purge in the department, indicate a desire to immediately halt any changes to the system.

Only 45% of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine have successfully passed the certification. Regional and district prosecutor’s offices are at risk of failing the certification after the dismissal of the Prosecutor General!

It should be noted that both attempts of dismissal go hand in hand with the strengthening of the positions of the unreformed Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service. Therefore, activists believe that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and oligarch Igor Kolomoisky will benefit from the dismissals.

According to the activists, such initiatives are undermining confidence in the Ukrainian parliament and President both from the public and international community!

