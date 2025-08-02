The EU Ambassador discussed the independence of NABU and SAPO with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General
The EU Ambassador discussed the independence of NABU and SAPO with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General

EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová held a meeting with Ukraine’s newly appointed Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, during which she emphasized the importance of preserving the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

She shared this information on X, as reported by European Pravda.

“Talked to newly appointed PG Ruslan Kravchenko about the need to continue prosecutorial reform to ensure the rigorous and independent functioning of NABU & SAPO,” the ambassador stated.

Kravchenko was appointed to this position on June 21.

Mathernová added that maintaining the momentum of reforms is also crucial for ensuring accountability for Russia’s war crimes.

Earlier, in a conversation with journalists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that he does not want to jeopardize Ukraine’s European future and is ready to address the situation concerning NABU and SAPO.

As a reminder, on July 23, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier expressed Brussels’ deep concern over the adopted law and stated that Ursula von der Leyen had been in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, conveying her serious concerns and requesting clarification from Kyiv. Zelenskyy, however, claimed he had not spoken with the President of the European Commission.

On July 24, the European Commission welcomed the Ukrainian authorities’ willingness to address the situation regarding SAPO and NABU and noted that it would work closely with the Ukrainian side to ensure that its concerns are properly taken into account.

