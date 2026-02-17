Trilateral Talks Begin in Geneva: Security and Humanitarian Issues on the Agenda
Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia began in Geneva, focusing on security and humanitarian issues, as Kyiv aims to advance solutions for sustainable peace.

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Geneva.

According to Censor.NET, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, reported this.

What is known?

“We thank the American side for their engagement and consistent work in the negotiation process, and we are grateful to Switzerland for organizing and providing the conditions for these meetings.

We have frameworks approved by the President of Ukraine and a clear mandate. The agenda covers security and humanitarian issues.

We are working constructively, focused, and without unnecessary expectations. Our goal is to advance solutions that can bring sustainable peace,” he said.

What preceded this?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted a U.S. proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, further trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace negotiations.

A new round of talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States is scheduled for February 17–18 in Geneva. Russia will again send Medinskyy.

