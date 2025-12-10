Trump, Macron, Merz, and Starmer Hold Phone Call About Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke with U.S. President Trump, French President Macron, and British Prime Minister Starmer about Ukraine ceasefire talks, agreeing it is a crucial moment and work on a peace plan will continue.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This was reported to journalists by the German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, according to a correspondent from Ukrinform.

“The four heads of state and government discussed the status of ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. They agreed that this is a decisive moment for Ukraine and for collective security in the Euro-Atlantic region,” the spokesperson said.

He added that intensive work on the peace plan will continue in the coming days.

The phone call took place on Wednesday afternoon.

As Ukrinform reported, recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the E3 leaders – Germany, the United Kingdom, and France – in London. Following this, it was announced that European partners are preparing proposals for a peace settlement, which will soon be submitted to the U.S. leadership.