Ukraine has completed the screening process on its path to EU membership

Ukraine and the EU have completed the screening of Ukrainian legislation for EU accession negotiations.

“Under the most challenging conditions, Ukraine completed the screening of all its legislation at a record pace, laying the foundations for its European future,” she said.

Kos emphasized that Ukraine must maintain the pace of reforms.

Ukraine’s EU accession: what’s next

Screening in the EU accession process involves a detailed comparative analysis of Ukrainian legislation against European Union law. This allows for identifying which provisions already meet EU standards and which still require changes. Completing the screening means that Ukraine, together with European institutions, now has a full picture of how its legislation aligns with the acquis communautaire.

Next, the European Commission will prepare an assessment and recommendations, based on which the EU Council will decide on opening negotiation chapters. These chapters cover all areas—from justice and competition to agriculture and energy. During the negotiation process, Ukraine will gradually adapt and implement its legislation to meet European standards.

Ukraine and Moldova are moving forward on the path of European integration in parallel: both countries have completed the screening of their legislation and are simultaneously moving to the next stages of negotiations. At the same time, Kos noted that the EU is considering the option of separating Moldova from Ukraine in the accession process due to Hungary’s blockage.

In April 2025, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged Hungarians to vote against Ukraine’s EU membership in a national referendum. The results of this vote were published on June 26 — the Hungarian authorities claim that 95% of Hungarians are against Ukraine joining the EU.

Denmark has called for increased pressure on Hungary for violating the fundamental principles of the European Union. Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre stated that Copenhagen will seek to activate the procedure under Article 7 of the EU Treaty — also called the “nuclear option,” as it allows limiting a member state’s rights, including stripping it of its vote in the EU Council.

