Ukraine Parliament passed the law on counteracting the coronavirus

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed Bill No. 3219 “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Aimed at Preventing the Occurrence and Spread of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19)”.









It was supported by 344 MPs.

The law provides for the following rules of a temporary nature: carrying out the procurement of goods, works and services required for this purpose under a simplified procedure, 100% prepayment, and exemption from import duties and VAT on medicines, medical devices and / or medical equipment.

the possibility of working at home for employees, civil servants and employees of local self-government bodies and granting leave with their consent;

the fact of quarantine introduction relates to force majeure; extension of terms for receiving and providing administrative and other services;

The Government is mandated by law to establish additional wage supplements for medical and other workers directly engaged in work to eliminate coronavirus disease, up to 200 percent of pay, as well as co-payments to certain categories of workers sustaining basic areas of life.

In addition, the law provides for administrative responsibility for the unauthorized leaving of the site of observation (quarantine) by a person who may be infected with COVID-19, as well as raising criminal penalties for violation of sanitary rules and regulations for the prevention of infectious diseases.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada suspends its work until April 3, 2020 as a prevent measure to COVID-19 spread.

EMPR

Source: ukrpravda

