Ukraine Parliament to Dismiss Galushchenko and Grynchuk Next Week

The Verkhovna Rada is set to vote on the dismissal of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk at its next session next week on Tuesday, November 18.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed that she had submitted the motions to Parliament after both ministers filed resignation letters.

Ukrainian MP Rostyslav Zhelezniak also reported that he had formally introduced the draft resolutions to the Rada, noting that “the dismissal of two corrupt officials — the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy — will be the first item on the agenda on November 18.”

Screen of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine schedule for November 18. Credits: MP Zhelezniak

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the ongoing corruption investigation in the energy sector, stated that both ministers must step down. He instructed Prime Minister Svyrydenko to ensure their resignation requests were officially submitted.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), individuals close to top officials laundered tens of millions of dollars through Energoatom, the state operator of Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector.

The scheme was allegedly orchestrated by businessman Tymur Mindich – co-owner of Kvartal 95 and a former business partner of President Zelenskyy – who reportedly fled Ukraine just hours before NABU raids began.

On November 10, NABU also conducted searches at the residence of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is believed to retain significant influence over the country’s energy sector through current minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and several key managers he appointed before his dismissal in July 2025.

