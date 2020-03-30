Ukraine’s Parliament has appointed new Ministers of Health and Finance

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Maksym Stepanov as tHealth Minister and Serhiy Marchenko as Finance Minister.

On Monday, at the extraordinary session of the Ukrainian Parliament, the candidacy of Marchenko has been supported by 256 deputies and the candidacy of Stepanovv – by 246 deputies.

This is the second time on Monday the Verkhovna Rada has tried to appoint Marchenko and Stepanov. They have not obtained the required number of votes on the first try.

Earlier in the day, the Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Ihor Umansky from the position of Finance Minister and Illia Yemets – from the position of Health Minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that although Health Minister Illia Yemets and Finance Minister Ihor Umansky are professionals capable of implementing the long-term reforms, now the prompt actions are required, which is why the government has submitted motions for their dismissal.

EMPR

Source: ukrpravda