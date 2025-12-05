Ukrainian and U.S. Delegations Conclude Latest Round of Talks in Miami

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations held productive meetings in Miami; Zelenskyy’s 20-point peace plan discussed, while Putin-Witkoff talks in Moscow yielded no compromises on Ukraine war.

The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami has concluded.

Sources within the delegation informed Suspilne about this.

On the Ukrainian side, the negotiations included National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

On November 30, in Miami, Florida, a U.S.-Ukrainian meeting took place — the second of its kind following the negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 23.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. According to him, the delegation worked under clear directives from the President of Ukraine — to protect the interests of the state, engage in substantive dialogue, and advance solutions developed during the meetings in Geneva. Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olga Stefanishyna also joined the delegation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting a “productive continuation of the negotiations in Geneva.” He emphasized that Washington’s task goes beyond merely ending the war.

Commenting on the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation’s negotiations in the U.S. were constructive regarding further steps to end the war.

On December 2, Zelensky announced in Ireland that the “peace plan” now contains 20 points.

On the same day in Moscow, a meeting took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which was also attended by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The meeting lasted nearly five hours. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated after the talks with the American delegation that the parties have so far “not reached any compromises” regarding the war in Ukraine.

On December 4, Umerov was scheduled to return to the U.S., Ambassador Stefanishyna said. Plans included a follow-up meeting with President Biden’s negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.