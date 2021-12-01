Women in Ukraine will have to register for military service

The Ministry of Defense has approved a list of professions whose representatives women will have to register for military service.







The Ministry of Defense explained female representatives of which professions subject to registration with enlistment offices.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant order of the Ministry of Defense was adopted on October 11, 2021.

The order approves the list of specialties and/or professions related to the relevant military accounting specialties the female representatives of which subject to registration with enlistment offices as conscripts.

Thus, the list includes a large number of popular professions, including doctors, pharmacists, lawyers, programmers, social workers, managers, accountants, journalists, musicians, restaurant and hotel workers, advertisers and more.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shall ensure that the legal acts are brought into line with the order within six months from the date of entry into force of the document.

As Ukrinform reported, in October, mechanisms for preventing and responding to cases of gender-based violence and sexual harassment were discussed within the framework of the Trust-Based Army Forum.

Women servicemen, military chaplains, representatives of non-governmental human rights organizations, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the United States Embassy, ​​and the NATO Information and Documentation Centre participated in the discussion.

Official text of the Ministry of Defence Order is available here.

