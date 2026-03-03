Yermak Has Started Working in the Committee of Medvedchuk’s and Portnov’s Lawyer

Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the head of a committee within the National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine.

This was reported by Tetiana Pechonchyk, chair of the Human Rights Center ZMINA.

What is known?

“Shevchuk is the spokesperson for the National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine, and Yermak is the committee head. At the top is the same former Medvedchuk ally Izovitova. That’s all you need to know about the current state of Ukraine’s legal profession,” she noted.

Yermak’s dismissal

On the morning of November 28, media reported that NABU and SAP were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak’s premises.

Later, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.

Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.

Media reported that the suspicion against Yermak might be connected to the “Dynasty” cooperative.

Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.

According to media reports, on December 5, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been arranging cover documents for leaving Ukraine.

It was previously reported that the former head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, after his dismissal in November 2025, continues to use the services of the State Guard Administration.