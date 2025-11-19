Zelenskyy Arrives in Turkey with Yermak as Part of Delegation

President Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey on November 19, accompanied by Andriy Yermak, to meet Erdoğan on Ukraine’s peace, amid the NABU “Midas” investigation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey on the night of November 19.

This was reported to journalists by the Presidential Office, writes European Pravda.

Zelenskyy was met in Ankara at night by Turkish officials. According to a source from European Pravda, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak accompanied Zelenskyy to Turkey as part of the delegation.

Photos from the arrival show that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov welcomed the Ukrainian president.

It is worth noting that Yermak’s presence in the Ukrainian delegation comes amid the high-profile NABU “Midas” investigation. Ukrainska Pravda reported that key figures close to Zelenskyy are advising him to dismiss Yermak following the investigation.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Yermak, who was then in the country with the Ukrainian delegation for the third round of negotiations with Russia.

Zelenskyy previously announced that during his visit to Turkey, he would meet with President Erdoğan to discuss a just peace for Ukraine.

Media reports indicate that during the visit, the Ukrainian president will meet with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Bloomberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may convey the results of the talks with Zelenskyy to Moscow.

EMPR