Home Politics Zelensky has not yet commented on the Biden-Putin talks

Zelensky has not yet commented on the Biden-Putin talks

, 0

The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently not commenting on the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is awaiting talks between the Ukrainian and American leaders.



Presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov in a comment to the Ukrayinska Pravda said that “The reaction of the President’s Office will be after Zelensky’s conversation with U.S. President Biden. Public communiqués do not reflect two hours of talks, so let’s take turns – and when we get first-hand information, then we will respond.”

Nikiforov recalled that before the two leaders’ talks, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had called Zelensky and “had briefed him on the topics of talks between Biden and Putin.” Zelensky’s spokesman stressed that “Ukraine has full confidence in its partners.”

Replying to a question why the talks between Biden and Zelensky was postponed, as reported by the media, Nikiforov said that there was no postponement. It was agreed that the presidents of Ukraine and the United States would talk after the Biden-Putin talks. Their talks are scheduled for December 9.

It is not yet known when the talks between Zelensky and Biden will take place and in what format – a phone call or a video call.

EMPR

Source: ukrainska pravda

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?