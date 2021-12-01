Zelensky’s conversation with Biden lasted 1.5 hours

The Presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, completed their talks. The conversation took place after virtual talks between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.







“The presidents started with the most important issue. Biden told Zelenskyy about his summit with Putin. Of course, they discussed other issues as well, but I would like to focus on the main points. Biden, as was reported after his conversation with Putin, was very frank with him and warned about the consequences if Russia decides to escalate or invade,” said Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office.

He added that Biden said that the USA and its partners were ready for unprecedented sanctions in case of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Biden and Zelensky also discussed Ukraine’s membership in NATO. “They did not speak about any compromises that are not in the interests of our state. President Biden has made it very clear that any decision on NATO membership depends solely on Ukraine,” Yermak said after the telephone conversation between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelensky also raised the issue of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during the conversation.

