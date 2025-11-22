Zelenskyy Announces Ukraine Peace Plan Consultations in Switzerland Headed by Yermak

Ukraine has finalized a top-level delegation – comprised exclusively of senior state and security officials – to participate in urgent consultations on ending the war. The talks come amid reports of a U.S. 28-point peace plan and mounting allied pressure.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has announced upcoming consultations on steps to end the war, following President Zelenskyy’s approval of the official Ukrainian delegation. The announcement comes against the backdrop of the U.S. 28-point peace plan, which reportedly includes territorial concessions and the possibility of halting military aid if Ukraine refuses to negotiate.

According to the President’s Office, “As agreed with our partners, consultations on steps toward ending the war will take place in the coming days. Yesterday, the President of Ukraine approved the composition of our delegation and the directives for the corresponding negotiations.”

The Office added: “We expect constructive work and are ready to act as quickly as possible to achieve a real peace. Ukraine never wanted this war and will do everything to end it with a dignified peace. Ukraine will never stand in the way of peace, and representatives of the Ukrainian state will defend the just interests of the Ukrainian people and the foundations of European security. We are grateful to our European partners for their readiness to assist.”

Under the Presidential decree of November 22, the Ukrainian delegation for talks with the United States, international partners, and representatives of the Russian Federation includes:

Andriy Yermak – Head of the Presidential Office, head of the delegation,

– Head of the Presidential Office, head of the delegation, Rustem Umerov – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council,

– Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Kyrylo Budanov – Chief of Defense Intelligence,

– Chief of Defense Intelligence, Andriy Hnatov – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

– Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Oleh Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service,

– Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergiy Kyslytsya – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs,

– First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yevhenii Ostrianskyi – First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC,

– First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksandr Poklad – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine,

– Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bevz – Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office.

The delegation is composed solely of state and security officials, with two Mindich tapes figurants.

The announcement followed media reports about a 28-point U.S. peace proposal. According to Axios, the plan drafted by President Donald Trump includes territorial compromises, security guarantees, and economic elements. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that the U.S. had warned it may suspend intelligence sharing and weapons supplies to push Ukraine toward accepting the U.S.-mediated framework. One source said Washington wants Ukraine to sign the framework by Thursday, November 27.

Against this backdrop, President Zelenskyy held a joint call with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Zelenskyy said the leaders discussed a peace plan for Ukraine and Europe: “We appreciate the efforts of the United States, President Trump and his team to end this war. We are working on the document prepared by the American side. It must be a plan that ensures a truly dignified peace. We are closely coordinating so that our core principles are upheld.”

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders “coordinated next steps and agreed that teams at the appropriate levels will work together.”

