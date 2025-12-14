Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on December 14 to meet the U.S. negotiating team, focusing on Ukraine’s security guarantees, peace efforts, and avoiding another Budapest Memorandum failure.

The focus of the talks is on security guarantees for Ukraine and preventing a repeat of the Budapest Memorandum failure, Korrespondent.net reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on December 14. He plans to meet with the U.S. negotiating team, the head of state announced on Facebook.

“Already in Germany. Today’s agenda includes a meeting with the American negotiating team. We are focusing on how to reliably guarantee security for Ukraine, so that the experience of the Budapest Memorandum and Russia’s invasion never repeats. We expect constructive negotiations,” Zelenskyy said.

Recall that U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Berlin this weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Earlier, the president noted that Ukraine does not see the failure of the peace process as the end of the path toward ending the war with Russia.

As reported, on Saturday, December 13, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the U.S. “peace plan” to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as options for using frozen Russian assets.

