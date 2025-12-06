Zelenskyy, Hnatov, and Umerov Hold High-Level Talks With Witkoff and Kushner

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the evening of December 6 that he had spoken with Witkoff and Kushner. In addition to him, representatives of the Ukrainian delegation in the U.S., Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, were present.

This was reported by 24 Kanal, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What did Zelenskyy discuss with Witkoff and Kushner on December 6?

The President posted on his Telegram channel at 18:27, stating that a conversation with the Americans had just taken place.

“Together with Andriy Hnatov and Rustem Umerov, we just had a long and substantive phone conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. I am grateful for a very focused, constructive discussion. We addressed many aspects and quickly discussed key issues that could guarantee an end to the bloodshed and remove the threat of a third Russian invasion, as well as the risk of Russia failing to keep its promises, as has happened repeatedly in the past,” the state leader noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is “determined to continue working honestly with the American side to genuinely bring peace.” The parties agreed on the next steps and formats for talks with the United States.

“Thank you to President Trump for such an intensive approach to the negotiations. I am awaiting Rustem Umerov and General Hnatov with a detailed report. Not everything can be discussed over the phone, so it is necessary to work thoroughly with the teams on ideas and proposals. Our approach is that everything must be feasible, every important matter for peace, security, and reconstruction. Thank you!” Zelenskyy said.

How are the peace talks progressing now?

On the eve of the meetings, Witkoff and Kushner spoke with Umerov and Hnatov in the U.S. The Americans said the discussion was quite constructive. The next meeting was scheduled for December 6.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainians are reportedly meeting with Russians. However, when journalists asked Kyrylo Budanov about the progress of the negotiations, he asked them to wait.