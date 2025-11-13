Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on businessman and co-owner of the “Kvartal-95” studio Timur Mindich and his associate, businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.

It was reported by the Presidential Decree No. 843/2025 on the official website.



“To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of November 13, 2025, ‘On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)’.”



According to the annex to the decree, sanctions are imposed against Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman.

In the column “duration of application,” the following is stated: “indefinitely; three years.”

The sanctions against Mindich and Zukerman include the following restrictions:

Prohibition on acquiring ownership of land plots in Ukraine.



Deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other forms of recognition;

Asset blocking — temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to the individual or legal entity, as well as assets over which such person may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) exercise actions equivalent in content to exercising the right of disposal;

Complete termination of trade operations;

Complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights, and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

Prevention of capital withdrawal beyond Ukraine;

Suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations;

Complete revocation of licenses and other permits;

Prohibition on participation in the privatization or leasing of state property by residents of a foreign state and by persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests;

Prohibition on the use of Ukraine’s radio frequency spectrum;

Complete cessation of the provision of electronic communications services and use of electronic communications networks;

Prohibition on public and defense procurement of goods, works, and services from legal entities;

Complete prohibition on the entry of foreign non-military vessels and warships into Ukraine’s territorial waters, internal waters, and ports, as well as foreign aircraft into Ukraine’s airspace or landing on its territory;

Complete prohibition on transactions involving securities issued by persons subject to sanctions under this law;

Prohibition on increasing the authorized capital of companies and enterprises;

Introduction of additional measures in the fields of environmental, sanitary, phytosanitary, and veterinary control;

Termination of trade agreements, joint projects, and industrial programs in certain sectors, including those related to security and defense;

Prohibition on the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights;

Interesting, that the President of Ukraine inposes sancations against Mindich and Tsukerman as Israel citizens. There is no mention in Decree about their Ukrainian citizenship.

Another version is that, according to Ukrainian MP Rostyslav Zhelezniak, the government initially drafted this decree yesterday with a 10-year sanctions duration. However, this morning, the Office of the President changed it, reducing the duration to just three years.

