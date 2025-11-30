Ukrainian delegation headed by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov has departed for Florida to continue talks on the proposed “peace plan.”

Ukrainian delegation headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has departed for the United States to continue discussions on the proposed “peace plan.” According to government sources, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the negotiations by Sunday, underscoring the importance of this stage of talks for Ukraine’s diplomatic strategy.

Sources close to the negotiation team told Ukrainska Pravda that the delegation includes Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, a senior representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate (HUR). His presence signals that security considerations and intelligence assessments will play a significant role in the discussions. Skibitskyi has been one of the key public voices of Ukrainian military intelligence throughout the full-scale war, often providing strategic assessments of Russia’s capabilities and intentions.

Meanwhile, HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov has remained in Kyiv. According to the same sources, Budanov chose not to travel in order to stay at his post during a critical period of Russia’s ongoing military activity. His decision to remain in Ukraine reflects the high operational tempo of intelligence work and the need for continuity in managing national security threats.

The visit to Florida comes at a time when Ukraine is seeking firmer guarantees of support from its partners and greater clarity on international expectations surrounding any future negotiation framework with Russia. The composition of the delegation suggests that Kyiv aims to approach the talks with a coordinated political, diplomatic, and security perspective. Ukraine expects these consultations to help shape the next phase of its broader strategy for achieving a just and lasting peace.

The Bloomberg agency also notes that Witkoff’s visit to Moscow is expected next week.

Bloomberg points out that although Washington claims progress in its negotiations with Ukraine, the talks continue to face the same obstacles as before: what is acceptable to Ukraine is unacceptable to Russia, and vice versa.

The agency also stresses that the visit of the Ukrainian delegation comes at a delicate moment — as Ukraine is dealing with a corruption scandal that forced the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, to resign.

EMPR

Tags: