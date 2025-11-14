Zelenskyy Signs Decree Removing Mindich case suspected Ministers from NSDC

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree introducing changes to the composition of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), removing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the council.

The decision follows ongoing investigations by NABU into large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector, including the high-profile Mindich case, which exposed bribery, kickbacks, and shadow management at state-owned Energoatom.

The removal from NSDC underscores the growing political fallout and the need to restore public trust amid revelations of misconduct. Zelenskyy’s move comes as parliament prepares to consider the ministers’ resignations, further signaling accountability for officials implicated in corruption.

This decision also highlights the president’s commitment to ensuring that critical government institutions are free from undue influence by individuals tied to corrupt networks.

EMPR

