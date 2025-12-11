Zelenskyy: Territorial Decisions in U.S. Peace Proposal Belong Solely to the Ukrainian Nation

Ukraine has submitted its response to the U.S. “peace plan,” which includes 20 points, ongoing negotiations on security guarantees, and an agreed army size of 800,000 troops.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has already submitted its response to the “peace plan” that representatives of Donald Trump discussed in Moscow with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The draft of the potential peace agreement also includes an agreed size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — 800,000 service members.

He said this while speaking to journalists in Kyiv on December 11, according to a Suspilne correspondent.

According to him, Ukraine provided its own version of the plan, which was coordinated in particular with European partners. The peace plan currently contains 20 points, which are continuously reviewed and edited. However, this is the foundation on which the relevant set of documents for a possible peace agreement will be built.

“What’s important is that this plan is not a single document; it is a set of documents. Many of these documents have not yet been finalized because they depend on the form in which the basic 20-point plan will be adopted. It includes several elements, such as post-war economy and reconstruction, security guarantees, and other issues, which are outlined in the framework of the basic document. Then, based on each point that requires further detail, a separate document will be created,” Zelenskyy explained.

The president also said that negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine are currently ongoing. In particular, phone calls have already taken place between the Ukrainian and American sides to agree on a general vision. He also confirmed that, within the framework of the potential peace agreement, the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has already been agreed at 800,000 troops.

“This is the actual size of today’s army, and it has been approved by the military — 800,000 troops. I believe that, as of now, we have sufficiently finalized this point,” he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there are still points that have not been agreed upon, including territorial issues and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of state also stated that decisions regarding the territories outlined in the U.S. peace plan for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine must be made by the Ukrainian people — either through elections or a referendum.

What is known about the “peace plan” for Ukraine

On November 19, media reported that U.S. special representative Steve Witkoff presented the “peace plan” to Donald Trump, which, according to the media, he had compiled together with Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. In the document, Russia demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the territory of Donetsk Oblast and completely renounce NATO membership. The plan included a total of 28 points. Trump demanded that Ukraine accept this plan, while the U.S. agreed to review certain points.

On November 23, meetings were held in Geneva between representatives of Ukraine, European countries, and the U.S. During these meetings, Washington’s proposal for a “peace plan” to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as proposals from Kyiv and European states, were discussed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the American proposals could incorporate a number of elements based on Ukraine’s vision and that are critically important for Ukraine’s national interests in the “peace plan” to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On November 30, a U.S.-Ukraine meeting took place in Miami, Florida — the second of its kind following the talks in Geneva.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov. According to him, the Ukrainian side is working under clear directives from the president: protecting the country’s interests, engaging in substantive dialogue, and advancing decisions developed during the Geneva meetings.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting “a productive continuation of the Geneva negotiations.” He emphasized that Washington’s goal goes beyond simply ending the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the meeting, said that the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in the U.S. were constructive regarding the next steps to end the war.

On December 2, Zelenskyy stated in Ireland that the peace plan now contains 20 points.

On the same day, a meeting took place in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, also attended by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The meeting lasted nearly five hours.

After the talks with the American delegation, Putin’s aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that the parties have not yet “reached any compromises” regarding the war in Ukraine.

On December 6, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative, General Keith Kellogg, said that the negotiation process to end Russia’s war against Ukraine has approached the final stage, although it remains the most complex.