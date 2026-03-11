Zelenskyy: Ukraine Now Has Cards, and Everyone Understands That

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine now has “cards,” thanks to its armed forces and industries established after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Irish blogger Caolan Robertson, Interfax-Ukraine

In an interview with Irish blogger Caolan Robertson, Zelenskyy commented on the sense that the United States turned specifically to Ukraine rather than France or Germany, and also “turned down the United Kingdom’s aircraft carrier.”

Asked how he feels in this situation, Zelenskyy replied: “Good feeling.”

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Now it is because of our soldiers, great people, and a lot of different production which we increased from the very beginning of the war. Now we have the high level.”

“The Americans asked us, and of course, I am proud that we can help our American partners.”

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine now has “cards” that it had not shown before.

Quote from Zelenskyy: “I think that one year ago I also had it. We didn’t show it. But now everybody understands that we have. Yes, it is true”

Details: According to Zelenskyy, peacetime for Ukraine is possible only if allies are ready to provide support, if rapid steps are taken in the war, and depending on how willing and quickly allies are to implement that support.

Direct quote from Zelenskyy: “It’s like with this alarm, when you have missiles and when you have Shaheds, if you don’t have quick steps on how to defend, you will be destroyed. So the same about this war, the same about Putin, you need to stop him quickly. Steps. This is what you need.”

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that the international community is not prepared for a third world war.

Direct quotes from Zelenskyy: “The world is not prepared from a technical side. Not enough prepared Europe. Only some countries. Yes, they’re on the way. For example, Germans are very quick, but it’s not enough. It’s not enough time to be prepared this year for such challenges. The Nordic countries are also very technological countries. I mean, in Northern Europe, they are prepared. In the United States, definitely everyone has said that the army is very strong. But we have to understand one thing. With all respect to the American army… if we speak about missiles war and drone war, it’s not about the land war.”

“…So nobody has now experience with the land forces that we have, and that’s not something… we are very happy to have this experience. A lot of human losses, no, it’s not about happiness, it’s about real experience because Russia attacked us…

…but this is about land war and this is very dangerous: new technologies, new war, new attitude to the people, I mean civilians, and that’s why I think the world is not ready for the world war because world war will not be just drones and missiles in any way. It will be with the land forces with land offensive steps and a global number of losses.”

Reminder: In January, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was the only trump card of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that without him there would have been a “complete disaster.”

At the time, Trump stated: “He has no cards. He hasn’t had cards since day one (of Russia’s full-scale invasion).”

In the same interview, Trump said he was ready to commit the United States to Ukraine’s future defense, but, in his words, only because he is confident Russia would not attempt another invasion.

In February of last year, Trump said that Russia has “trump cards” in any peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, as it “captured a large territory.”