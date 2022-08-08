Almost 400 international companies continue to operate in Russia 

After five months of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 400 international companies continue to operate in Russia despite sanctions.

More than half of them, namely 240 companies, continue to invest in the Russian economy and pay taxes, thus participating in financing the war against Ukraine.

In a month, the number of such companies has decreased by only 5. Thus, we can state that the process of the international companies’ exit from the Russian Federation has stopped.

Only 160 companies declared reduced investment and marketing budgets. The number of such companies did not change during the month.

Another 170 companies have closed business processes in Russia but continue some activities.

In total, according to a group of experts and students of Yale University, who monitor the dynamics of the exit of foreign companies from Russia online, 810 international companies have left the market of the state sponsor of terrorism. The full list of these companies can be found on the link.

Instead, we will focus on companies that consider profit more important despite the status of “investor of war against Ukraine”.

So, after five months of full-scale war against Ukraine, 400 companies continue to work in Russia. Compared to June, this number decreased by only four companies.

Most companies that refused to leave Russia are registered in the USA. As of August 5, 68 companies from the States continue to work in the state sponsor of terrorism. Only two American companies left the Russian market in a month.

In particular, these are the following well-known companies: commodity trader Cargill, household chemicals manufacturers Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble, food manufacturers Mondelez – Nabisco, Kraft Heinz, restaurant chain Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Hard Rock Café, Hilton and Hyatt hotel operators, pharma corporation Pfizer, tech companies Snap, Vimeo, Patreon, and more.

The number of Chinese companies operating in the Russian market has not changed during the month. The second place in the ranking of businesses that have remained in the Russian Federation is occupied by Chinese companies. At the beginning of August, there were 45 of them. The most famous are the Alibaba and Didi marketplaces, the electronics manufacturers Huawei, Xiaomi, ZTE, Tencent, Oppo, Honor, and the UnionPay financial system.

German companies occupy the third position; there are currently 41 of them. These are the chain hypermarket Metro, the confectionery brand Ritter Sport, a division of the Siemens engineering corporation – Siemens Healthineers and Siemens Energy AG, the manufacturer of building materials Knauf, the food manufacturer Hochland, the chemical corporation Bayer, and the clothing manufacturer TOM Tailor.

At the same time, the number of French companies has not changed during the month. 39 companies from France are currently working in the Russian Federation, including Auchan-Retail hypermarket chain, Leroy Merlin hardware store chain, food manufacturers Bonduelle, LACTALIS, Danone, clothing manufacturers Lacoste, Etam, BlaBlaCar car service, energy corporation Engie, chemical corporation Sanofi, cosmetic brand Yves Rocher.

Italy and Japan are in fifth place. After all, 21 companies from each of them continue to work in Russia. In particular, from Italy, these are clothing manufacturers Geox, Giorgio Armani, Diesel, Diadora, Calzedonia, Benetton, the financial company Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, and the manufacturer of household appliances Delonghi.

And from Japan: Makita, Asics, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Yokogawa, Japan Tobacco, Nippon Steel, Toshiba, Toyota, Yokohama, Fujifilm, KDDI Corp.

EMPR