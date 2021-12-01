“Antonov” presented a new military transport aircraft

The Antonov State Enterprise demonstrated the An-178-100R military transport aircraft designed for flight certification tests.







This was reported by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine news agency.

An-178-100R was created on the basis of modern world information technologies. It is equipped with hundreds of electronic computers allowing for integration of all systems and sensors of the aircraft, automation of monitoring their performance and optimization of control.

The military transport An-178-100R aircraft can be used for transportation of personnel, delivery of weapons and light military equipment by landing and parachute methods, as well as for transportation of goods.

The An-178-100P project involves more than 30 Ukrainian companies that have produced 177 types of components for this aircraft. Foreign suppliers from Europe, the USA and Canada are also involved in manufacturing the aircraft equipment.

It is noted that the construction of aircraft for the needs of the Armed Forces is carried out in accordance with the projected plans. The construction of the airframe of the first of the three ordered aircraft has been completed.

