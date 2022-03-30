Business in Kyiv will work under new conditions

Businesses operating in communal areas are exempt from rent.







Today, March 30, the Kyiv City Council met for the second time since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The main issues of the meeting were the decisions that will stimulate the work of the capital’s business. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. 90 deputies took part in the meeting.

Future changes for business in Kyiv:

• Mobile business and restaurant areas: the fee under the contracts will be reduced to a token 1 UAH. The share payment for them will be 50% of the existing.

• Business operating in communal areas: exempt from rent.

• Parking lots: benefits from the city,

• Advertising companies that place social and patriotic advertising on advertising planes in the city: benefits from the city are provided.

“We expect that the amount of benefits that the city will provide will be offset by revenues from personal income tax and businesses that will work,” Klitschko said.

The Kyiv authorities also call on entrepreneurs who provided electric scooter and bicycle rental services in the pre-war period to resume work.

“The city is gradually coming to life, businesses, organizations and institutions are starting to work. Citizens who return to work come back to Kyiv. Today, public transport operates in a limited mode, its movement is organized in places where it can be done. Scooters and bicycles can be an alternative to travel short distances. Therefore, I urge businesses to consider the possibility of returning to the capital of rental vehicle and provide services for bicycle rental and rental of electric scooters, “- said First Deputy Chairman Mykola Povoroznyk.

It should be noted that all utilities are provided to Kyiv residents. The capital has public transport, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, car repair shops, mini-fairs and the capital’s markets.

