PrivatBank Wins $3 Billion Lawsuit Against Former Owners Kolomoiskyy and Bogolyubov

The High Court of England ordered Kolomoiskyy and Bogolyubov to pay the bank over three billion dollars in compensation and legal costs, the bank reported.

The appeal was rejected. All funds must be paid by November 24, after which interest will accrue. If payment is not made, PrivatBank will initiate enforced recovery.

Kolomoiskyy’s and Bogolyubov’s assets have been frozen since 2017. According to the bank’s lawyers, Kolomoiskyy and Bogolyubov illegally seized the money using a scheme of repeated loan cycling.