Home Business Privatization of Ukraine’s alcohol industry brought about UAH 2 billion

Privatization of Ukraine’s alcohol industry brought about UAH 2 billion

, 0

The State Property Fund (SPFU) has announced demonopolization of Ukraine’s alcohol industry. According to the SPF press service, 30 alcohol companies have been privatized for more than 1.7 billion hryvnias since October 2020 at the auctions.



It is noted that UAH 1.05 billion has already been paid by investors to the state budget, and another UAH 37 million – received as a penalty and guarantee fees for rejecting the auction results.

“A year ago, Ukraine and Belarus were the only countries in the world with state monopolies on alcohol production and their characteristic features were secrecy, unfair pricing, corruption, abuse, criminal cases and a huge shadow alcohol market,” the Fund said.

By the end of this year, three auctions for the privatization of alcohol assets are to take place: Uzlovsky in Lviv region, Trostianetsky and Uladivsky plants in Vinnytsia region.

According to SPF Chairman Dmytro Sennychenko, the privatization of Ukrspirt’s distilleries and Ukrspirt concern is expected to bring about UAH 2 billion, while in 2020 the sale of assets at 20 auctions amounted to UAH 1.26 billion.

We will remind you that

EMPR

Source: biz.liga.net

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?